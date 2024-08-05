‘It is your duty...’: Sheikh Hasina’s son calls on Bangladesh Army to block any takeover of government amid clashes 

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son has urged the country’s security forces to block any takeover of government as thousands of protesters stormed the official residence of the PM on August 5.

“Your duty is to keep our people safe and our country safe and to uphold the constitution,” US-based Sajeeb Wazed Joy said in a Facebook post. “It means don’t allow any unelected government to come in power for one minute, it is your duty.”

Related Articles

Joy, who is also an information and communications technology advisor to Hasina, warned progress made by Bangladesh would be threatened if she were forced out.

Facing massive protests for days, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fled Dhaka and is reportedly heading to West Bengal, Dhaka Tribune reported on August 5. Ahead of her departure, Hasina reportedly intended to record a speech but did not get the opportunity to do so. Hasina departed from Bangabhaban at around 2:30 pm on a military helicopter, accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana for a “safer place”.

The reports of her resignation came a day after nearly 100 people, including 14 cops, were killed in clashes with police.

Amid reports of Hasina’s resignation and leaving Bangladesh protesters in the country began celebrating. Visuals showed a massive crowd waving flags and celebrating, including some dancing on top of a tank.

Earlier, AFP reported a senior advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister saying that the resignation of Hasina was a “possibility”.

Protests over job quota

Last month, at least 150 people were killed and thousands injured in violence touched off by student groups protesting against reserved quotas in government jobs.

The ‘Students Against Discrimination’ group, which was at the forefront of last month’s job quota protests, was leading the latest demonstrations.

The protests to reform the quota system paused after the Supreme Court scrapped most quotas on July 21. Protesters, however, returned last week demanding a public apology from Hasina for the violence, restoration of internet connections, reopening of college and university campuses and release of those arrested.

By the weekend, the demonstrations spiralled into a campaign seeking Hasina’s ouster as demonstrators demanded justice for people killed last month.

The students’ group called for a nationwide non-cooperation movement starting Sunday with a single-point agenda - Hasina must resign.