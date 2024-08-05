Bangladesh protests: Nearly 100 killed in clashes between Awami League supporters, protestors demanding Hasina's resignation; India issues advisory

Nearly 100 people, including 14 policemen, were killed and hundreds injured as student protestors clashed with police and ruling party activists in many cities of Bangladesh, including Dhaka. The protestors are demanding Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation over a job quota system.

Moreover, the protestors, which also include some groups backed by the main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), called for 'non-cooperation'. They urged people to not pay taxes and utility bills and to not show up for work on Sunday. Given the situation, the Bangladesh government declared an indefinite curfew starting from 6 pm on Sunday.

A three-day general holiday has also been announced in the Asian country from Monday onwards. The government has shut down high-speed internet services such as 4G services in the wake of fresh protests. Social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp are not available in the country, Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star reported.

Prime Minister Hasina said that those engaging in sabotage across the country are not students but terrorists. "Those who are protesting on the streets right now are not students, but terrorists who are out to destabilise the nation." She also appealed to the countrymen to suppress them firmly.

Meanwhile, India has issued an advisory to its nationals including students, asking them to be in touch with the Indian High Commission there and to remain alert.

"In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice. All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Government of India has issued an advisory on #Bangladesh in view of recent developments.

The High Commission of #India in Dhaka has set up emergency phone lines for assistance if required. pic.twitter.com/oudTn8Vb0b — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) August 4, 2024

The protests over the controversial government job quota system restarted on Sunday. Under the job quota system, 30 per cent of government jobs have been reserved for the relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.

The protests had stopped after the Bangladesh Supreme Court scrapped most quotas but sporadic protests have continued since last week, with students demanding justice for the families of those killed.

"I think the genie is out of the bottle and Hasina may not put it back in the bottle again," Shakil Ahmed, associate professor for government and politics at Jahangirnagar University, was quoted as saying by newswire Reuters.