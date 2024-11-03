'Bangladeshi infiltration...': Amit Shah roars in Jharkhand, promises tough law to protect tribal land

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led state government for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators for electoral gains. He promised that if BJP returns to power in Jharkhand, it will enact strict laws to stop the transfer of tribal land to illegal immigrants.

Speaking at a rally in Dhalbhumgarh in East Singhbhum district, Shah claimed that Bangladeshi infiltration is “causing a sharp decline in tribal population in Jharkhand, especially in Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions,” due to the ruling coalition’s alleged electoral strategies.

“Bangladeshi infiltration is causing a sharp decline in tribal population in Jharkhand… the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is encouraging it for petty political gains,” Shah alleged. He also expressed concerns over cultural threats, saying, “Our ‘Mati, Beti, Roti’ (land, daughter, and livelihood) are under attack. The BJP will not allow this to continue… We will bring in a stringent legislation to prevent the transfer of tribal land to infiltrators. We will also take back the land grabbed by them and drive them out.”

Shah also accused the JMM of supporting Naxalism, while asserting that “the BJP government at the Centre eradicated it.” Promising development if BJP comes to power, he added, “The upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand will be fought to bring about changes in the system, to prevent the corrupt JMM from devouring funds meant for poor tribals.”

Shah also outlined the BJP’s commitment to social welfare, highlighting the party’s plan to ensure 27% reservation for OBCs in Jharkhand without affecting quotas for others. He criticised the allocation for tribal welfare under previous governments, stating that the budget was just Rs 24,000 crore during the UPA regime, while the Modi government has increased it to Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

BJP's master strategist concluded by announcing that, if elected, the BJP would procure 51 types of forest produce at a minimum support price (MSP) and buy paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal with payment guarantees within 48 hours. He urged voters to support BJP candidates in the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting on November 23.