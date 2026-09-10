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Bank holiday alert: Check where SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI and PNB branches will be shut

Bank holiday alert: Check where SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI and PNB branches will be shut

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The RBI holiday calendar is issued city-wise, which means a bank holiday in one part of the country does not necessarily mean branches will remain shut nationwide

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 5:52 PM IST
Bank holiday alert: Check where SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI and PNB branches will be shutBank holidays in September

Customers of State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and other lenders should check their local bank holiday schedule before visiting a branch next week. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for September 2026, bank branches will remain closed on different dates in select cities due to local holidays and festivals.

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The RBI holiday calendar is issued city-wise, which means a bank holiday in one part of the country does not necessarily mean branches will remain shut nationwide.

READ THIS: BRICS Summit 2026: India to encourage use of central bank digital currencies for cross-border payments

September 11: Bank Holiday in Jaipur

On Friday, September 11, bank branches in Jaipur will remain closed due to elections in the jurisdiction of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

Banks in New Delhi, however, will remain open on September 11 despite the BRICS Leaders' Summit and related restrictions in the national capital, according to the RBI holiday calendar.

September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi

On Monday, September 14, banks will remain closed in several cities for Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Puja, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, Vinayakar Chathurthi and Hartalika.

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According to the RBI calendar, the affected banking centres are:

  • Belapur
  • Bengaluru
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Chennai
  • Hyderabad
  • Mumbai
  • Nagpur
  • Panaji
  • Vijayawada

The holiday covers different local names and observances associated with the festival across these centres.

September 15: Holiday in three cities

On Tuesday, September 15, banks will remain closed in:

  • Ahmedabad
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Panaji

The RBI lists the holiday as Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Nuakhai and Ganesh Chaturthi (second day), depending on the banking centre.

ALSO READ: Only ₹10,000? These 5 Indian getaways can give you a full holiday without breaking the bank

Will online banking services work?

A branch holiday does not mean that customers lose access to banking altogether. Services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and many ATM services generally continue to be available even when physical branches are closed.

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However, customers requiring branch-based services such as certain cash transactions, document submissions or other in-person banking work should complete them before the applicable holiday.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 5:52 PM IST
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