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Waaree Energies, Astra Microwave, Texmaco Rail among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 11

Waaree Energies, Astra Microwave, Texmaco Rail among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 11

APARINDS17,342.00(0.61%)

Apar Industries: Apar Industries will turn ex-dividend on September 11 for its final dividend of Rs 60 per share. This is one of the highest payouts among the companies turning ex-dividend on the day.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 4:38 PM IST
Waaree Energies, Astra Microwave, Texmaco Rail among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 11Astra Microwave Products: Astra Microwave Products will turn ex-dividend for a Rs 2.40 per share final dividend.

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are among stocks that will turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 11. Others included Ventura Guaranty, Venkys (India), CSL Finance, Gujarat Energy, Banco Products.

Waaree Energies: Waaree Energies will turn ex-dividend on Friday. The solar panel manufacturer had earlier declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. The record date for the corporate action is September 11. The actual dividend payment will be made on October 24.

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Apar Industries: Apar Industries will turn ex-dividend on September 11 for its final dividend of Rs 60 per share. This is one of the highest payouts among the companies turning ex-dividend on the day. The company has fixed September 14 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The actual payment will be made on October 21.

Astra Microwave Products: Astra Microwave Products will turn ex-dividend for a Rs 2.40 per share final dividend. The company has fixed September 11 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the payout. The actual payment will be made on October 18.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Texmaco Rail & Engineering will turn ex-dividend for a Re 0.75 per share dividend on September 11. The record date for the payout is also September 11. The actual payment will be made on October 18.

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Finolex Industries: Finolex Industries will turn ex-dividend on September 11 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share and a special dividend of Rs 0.75 per share, taking the total payout to Rs 2.75 per share. The record date is September 11. The actual payment will be made on  October 22.

Aarti Industries: Aarti Industries will turn ex-dividend on September 11 for its final dividend of Rs 1 per share. The company has fixed September 14 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. The actual payment will be made on October 21.

Bajaj Healthcare: Bajaj Healthcare will turn ex-dividend for its final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share on September 11. The record date has been fixed as September 14. The actual payment will be made on October 21.

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Ceigall India: Ceigall India will turn ex-dividend on September 11 for a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share. The record date for the payout is also September 11. The actual payment will be made on October 29.

Other stocks: Among other companies turning ex-dividend on September 11 are Venkys (India) (Rs 10), CSL Finance (Rs 10), Gujarat Energy (Rs 8.90), Banco Products (India) (Rs 8), HeidelbergCement India (Rs 7), Techno Electric & Engineering Company (Rs 7), DHP India (Rs 4), Sandhar Technologies (Rs 4) and Ventura Guaranty (Rs 4).

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 4:37 PM IST
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