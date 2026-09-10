Halder’s core argument was simple: once a stock has already seen a “big surge,” the next phase is often not another straight-line move higher, but either profit-booking or a prolonged period of consolidation. “No,” he said when asked whether investors should buy HFCL now, adding that even fundamentally strong stocks can “take six-eight months, even a year” to move meaningfully after such a run.

That matters for short-term investors. For someone entering with a six-month view, the bigger risk may not be a dramatic collapse, but capital getting stuck in a stock that stops delivering momentum. Halder cautioned that investors could simply end up “frustrated” if the stock moves sideways after its one-way rally.

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Time correction may replace price excitement

The broader message from the discussion was that markets often demand a cooling-off period after outsized gains. Halder described this as a healthy process, saying that once a stock has already performed sharply, “it needs time correction” and sometimes “price correction” as well.

That framework helps explain why even strong themes can lose steam after a euphoric phase. He pointed to several pockets of the market where earlier leaders have slowed after extended rallies, noting that sectors such as railways and defence are no longer showing the same aggression seen in previous years.

Not just HFCL: A wider market psychology

Halder’s caution was not limited to one telecom and technology-linked counter. He cited examples such as Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc to underline a recurring market pattern: even when supportive news flow remains intact, stocks that have already priced in optimism often struggle to make fresh highs immediately.

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His explanation was blunt: Once the market has already rewarded a stock heavily, investors should not assume the next leg up will come quickly.

For retail investors, the takeaway is clear. In a market where stock-specific action remains intense, chasing past winners after multibagger returns can be a costly behavioural mistake. HFCL may still remain on watchlists, but for fresh money with a six-month horizon, the expert view is to wait rather than buy into an overheated chart.

HFCL manufactures high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber cables, and defence products.