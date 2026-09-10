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HFCL share price: Why recent rally is a red flag; analyst says this on fresh entry

HFCL share price: Why recent rally is a red flag; analyst says this on fresh entry

HFCL share price: His warning comes even as the stock remains one of the market’s biggest wealth creators over the past year, with gains of as much as 233%.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 4:57 PM IST
HFCL share price: Why recent rally is a red flag; analyst says this on fresh entryHe said stocks that have already delivered outsized gains typically enter profit-booking or long consolidation phases.

After a blistering run that has turned HFCL Ltd into one of 2026’s standout performers, market expert Pradeep Halder has advised investors against entering the stock at current levels for a six-month horizon, arguing that the risk-reward has turned unfavourable after such a steep rally. His warning comes even as the stock remains one of the market’s biggest wealth creators over the past year, with gains of as much as 233%.The stock has gained 233% in the last six months. It closed 5% lower at Rs 233.60 today against the previous close of Rs 245.75. Market cap of HFCL stood at Rs 35,755 crore.

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Why the rally itself is the red flag

Halder’s core argument was simple: once a stock has already seen a “big surge,” the next phase is often not another straight-line move higher, but either profit-booking or a prolonged period of consolidation. “No,” he said when asked whether investors should buy HFCL now, adding that even fundamentally strong stocks can “take six-eight months, even a year” to move meaningfully after such a run.

That matters for short-term investors. For someone entering with a six-month view, the bigger risk may not be a dramatic collapse, but capital getting stuck in a stock that stops delivering momentum. Halder cautioned that investors could simply end up “frustrated” if the stock moves sideways after its one-way rally.

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Time correction may replace price excitement

The broader message from the discussion was that markets often demand a cooling-off period after outsized gains. Halder described this as a healthy process, saying that once a stock has already performed sharply, “it needs time correction” and sometimes “price correction” as well.

That framework helps explain why even strong themes can lose steam after a euphoric phase. He pointed to several pockets of the market where earlier leaders have slowed after extended rallies, noting that sectors such as railways and defence are no longer showing the same aggression seen in previous years.

Not just HFCL: A wider market psychology

Halder’s caution was not limited to one telecom and technology-linked counter. He cited examples such as Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc to underline a recurring market pattern: even when supportive news flow remains intact, stocks that have already priced in optimism often struggle to make fresh highs immediately.

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His explanation was blunt: Once the market has already rewarded a stock heavily, investors should not assume the next leg up will come quickly.

For retail investors, the takeaway is clear. In a market where stock-specific action remains intense, chasing past winners after multibagger returns can be a costly behavioural mistake. HFCL may still remain on watchlists, but for fresh money with a six-month horizon, the expert view is to wait rather than buy into an overheated chart.

HFCL manufactures high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber cables, and defence products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 4:53 PM IST
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