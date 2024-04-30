BCCI announces India's T20 World Cup squad: Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant make the cut

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally put months of speculation to rest by announcing India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by the USA and West Indies. The much-anticipated tournament kicks off on June 2.

Rohit Sharma, the experienced opener, will lead the Indian charge as captain, with the Hardik Pandya named as his deputy. Pandya's inclusion comes after concerns regarding his bowling fitness, but his all-round abilities were ultimately deemed too valuable to overlook.

The wicket-keeper batsman slot has seen the inclusion of both Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Another significant inclusion is the talented Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal's experience and ability to take wickets in the middle overs make him a vital cog in the bowling attack. The squad also welcomes the young Shubman Gill, whose exceptional form in white-ball cricket has earned him a well-deserved spot.

The head of the national selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, met with BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (April 30, 2024). Following their meeting, the team was finalized and announced.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.