'Because of people like you, Indian passport is devalued': SC rejects bail in 'donkey route' case

The Supreme Court on Monday denied anticipatory bail to a Haryana-based man accused of duping a youth by promising to send him to the United States via the illegal “donkey” route. The court strongly criticised such practices, calling them a stain on the nation’s reputation.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyyan and Manmohan, refusing to entertain the plea, remarked, “Because of people like you, Indian passport is devalued.” The judges observed that such fraudulent acts by a few individuals damage the global standing of Indian travel documents and exploit desperate migrants.

What is the donkey route?

The “donkey route” is a well-known term referring to illegal immigration methods where human smugglers guide individuals through multiple countries, often in extreme and dangerous conditions, to enter nations like the US or the UK. The Supreme Court noted that the accused not only cheated the victim financially but also subjected him to a gruelling and inhuman journey.

According to the FIR, Om Prakash allegedly worked with the main agent who promised the complainant legal US entry in exchange for ₹43 lakh. In September 2024, the complainant was first flown to Dubai, then routed through various countries, including a treacherous crossing through Panama’s forests into Mexico.

On February 01, 2025, the “donkers/agents” to the main accused made him cross the US border. The complainant was arrested by the US police, jailed and deported to India on February 16, 2025.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier denied anticipatory bail, citing a statement from the complainant’s father who claimed Prakash had personally taken ₹22 lakh from the family.

Terming the accusations “very serious,” the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s order, emphasising the need to curb such illegal migration networks that endanger lives and undermine India’s credibility abroad.

(With PTI inputs)