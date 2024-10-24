'Priyanka Gandhi embodies courage': Robert Vadra expresses pride in Priyanka's courageous leap into politics, calls her a fearless champion for the people

A day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra submitted her nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, her husband, Robert Vadra, praised the move as a significant milestone, calling her “fearless.”

“I’m thrilled that she has chosen to contest this election and will actively campaign for herself. Over the past 35 years, I’ve known her as someone who always prioritizes helping others and working for their benefit,” Robert Vadra told PTI.

He expressed his amazement at the warmth and support Priyanka has received from the people of Wayanad. “The community has long been eager to see Priyanka in Parliament. She embodies courage. Whenever someone encounters a problem, she is right there in the villages, advocating for them. We saw her resolve in Lakhimpur Kheri, where she stood up for the people, even when the authorities tried to obstruct her,” he continued.

Robert emphasized that Priyanka Gandhi is dedicated to addressing the issues that matter most to the people, particularly those concerning women, farmers, and unemployment.

Priyanka, along with her mother and veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, arrived in Kerala on Tuesday evening to officially file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election on Wednesday.

By vacating the Wayanad seat, Rahul Gandhi has paved the way for his sister to make her electoral debut while he continues to represent the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul expressed confidence in Priyanka’s ability to be a passionate advocate for Wayanad’s needs and a strong voice in Parliament. “The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can't think of a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi. I am certain she will be a passionate champion for Wayanad's interests and a powerful voice in Parliament. Join us on October 23rd as she files her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Together, let's ensure Wayanad is represented with love and commitment,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.