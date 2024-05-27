Bengal Elections 2024: Bishnupur Additional SP tried to remove CCTV cameras, change EVMs, claims Amit Malviya

Amit Malviya, the BJP's co-incharge in Bengal, on Monday said that the Additional SP of Bishnupur and IC was seen trying to remove CCTV cameras and change EVMs. BJP candidate Soumitra Khan arrived at the spot and caught them red handed, he added.

"In a shocking development, the Additional SP (name has been sent in the formal complaint) of Bishnupur (37 PC), along with the IC, were found trying to remove CCTV cameras and change EVMs, when our candidate Shri Soumitra Khan arrived and caught them red handed. Mamata Banerjee is losing the election and hence resorting to unethical means. @ECISVEEP

- please look into this and take appropriate steps," Malviya wrote on X.

He further said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is rattled by the fact that she is losing the election and therefore she is resorting to such unethical means.

Malviya urged the Election Commission to look into this matter and take necessary steps.

This comes after on May 25, the Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Bankura's Raghunathpur constituency during phase 6 of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress shared images on X showing EVMs with BJP tags, claiming to have found five such machines. The party has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to address these concerns and take action against the BJP.