March 31 is a hard deadline, not a date: Miss the date and you will be voluntarily paying more

As the financial year ends, March 31 is not just a routine date—it is a hard deadline that determines how much tax you save or unnecessarily pay. Despite this, many taxpayers delay decisions, missing structured opportunities embedded in the tax framework. Once the deadline passes, most of these benefits cannot be reclaimed, making last-minute action critical.

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Section 80C

The most immediate tax-saving lever is Section 80C, which allows deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh through instruments like PPF, ELSS, life insurance premiums, and principal repayment on home loans.

Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik highlights that Section 80C is a “binary decision.” Investors have a fixed window to deploy up to ₹1.5 lakh into instruments like PPF or ELSS. If this isn’t done before March 31, the tax-saving opportunity vanishes entirely—effectively increasing your tax outgo with no recovery option later.

The rule here is absolute—if you haven’t deployed the full amount by March 31, the unused portion lapses. This directly increases your taxable income, leaving you with a higher outgo and no corrective option in the next financial year.

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Most people are flushing money away because they treat March 31 as a calendar date instead of a HARD DEADLINE for their net worth. 🧵👇🏼#IncomeTax #FinanceIndia #TaxPlanning pic.twitter.com/3u2F2Wi7SB — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) March 28, 2026

Boost deductions with NPS

Beyond 80C, the National Pension System (NPS) provides an additional deduction of up to ₹50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B). This is over and above the ₹1.5 lakh limit, effectively taking total deductions to ₹2 lakh. For taxpayers in higher brackets, this can translate into meaningful tax savings while also building long-term retirement wealth.

Tax harvesting

Equity investors have a narrow but powerful opportunity before March 31—tax harvesting. With the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) exemption limit at ₹1.25 lakh, investors can book profits up to this threshold and reinvest immediately. This resets the cost base and ensures these gains remain tax-free, avoiding the 12.5% LTCG tax later.

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Tax shield

Tax-loss harvesting is equally important. Selling underperforming stocks or mutual funds before the deadline allows investors to offset gains from profitable investments. This reduces overall taxable income and converts portfolio mistakes into a functional tax shield—an approach often ignored but highly effective.

Health and insurance deductions

Section 80D offers multiple layers of deductions. Taxpayers can claim up to ₹5,000 annually for preventive health check-ups without submitting bills. Additionally, premiums paid for parents’ health insurance qualify for deductions of up to ₹25,000, or ₹50,000 if they are senior citizens. These are straightforward savings that are often left unused.

Rent, interest

Several deductions remain underutilised due to lack of awareness. Renters who do not receive House Rent Allowance (HRA), including the self-employed, can claim up to ₹60,000 annually under Section 80GG by filing Form 10BA.

Interest earned on savings accounts is also eligible for deductions—up to ₹10,000 under Section 80TTA, and up to ₹50,000 for senior citizens under Section 80TTB. Donations made to eligible charitable institutions under Section 80G can further reduce taxable income.

MUST READ: What is Form 130? The successor to Form 16 under the new Income-tax Act, 2025

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Advance Tax

If you missed the March 15 advance tax deadline, there is still a chance to limit the damage. Any unpaid tax after March 31 attracts interest at 1% per month under Sections 234B and 234C. Paying before the financial year closes helps stop additional interest from compounding.

Last-minute missteps

While the deadline creates urgency, experts caution against rushed decisions purely for tax savings. Investments should align with long-term financial goals, liquidity needs, and risk appetite. Locking money into unsuitable products for short-term tax benefits can lead to suboptimal outcomes.

The tax system is rule-driven and time-bound. March 31 is the final checkpoint—miss it, and the cost is immediate, measurable, and permanent.