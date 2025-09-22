'Bengaluru can never be pothole-free': Netizen alleges road repairs are a cash cow for politicians, bureaucrats

India's Silicon Valley — Bengaluru — has faced quite the disrepute due to its pothole problem and worsening traffic infrastructure. A social media user recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that the metropolis can never be free of potholes.

The user further claimed that growing potholes and frequent road fixes fuel the political-bureaucratic-contractor gravy train. As per municipal data, out of 14,795 identified potholes, 8,046 remain to be repaired. The government has completed white-topping on 108.20 km of roads, with another 143.68 km in progress. Asphalt work is ongoing on 440.92 km.

"Bengaluru can never go pothole free. Funds releasing for 'Fixing the Roads' is the major source of income for politicians, bureaucrats, and contractors. If they make better work and pothole free roads means no source of income. Patch work and potholes are in infinite loop," the user wrote.

Fellow social media users largely agreed with the post and shared their woes of commuting on the terrible roads of Bengaluru.

"I think they should fund IT people. We will do a better job by arranging the road repairs with no corruption because we have to travel daily on these roads and we can't suffer more back pain due to these potholes," a user commented.

A second user wrote in sarcasm: "A simpler way of saying it is, "our potholes industry is a flourishing ongoing one and will outlive even the cement industry", no?"

"The posh areas have considerably better roads with functional drainage system. Only the area with high population density, majority of people from outside KA have these issues as they are not priority but merely cash cows for the system," another user said.

"They do freebie politics, I must say, if they give better infra to ppl, no matter whoever will be in center, citizens will always vote for state govt based on the faculties. They really don’t have to worry about freebies. But their priorities are different and we can’t do much," a fourth user wrote.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed dissatisfaction with civic officials and set a clear deadline for repairs. "We are giving one month's time. Strict action must be taken to close potholes and make the roads motorable," he said.

The state has allocated Rs 18 crore for pothole repairs in the 2025-26 budget, with an additional Rs 25 crore released for urgent works. A Rs 2.50 crore tender has been issued for JETPATCHER technology to continue repairs during monsoon.

Siddaramaiah questioned the timing of projects, asking, "Why aren't road works done before the monsoon?" He also instructed engineers to maintain quality and use sanctioned funds appropriately.

"If there is shortage of funds, we will arrange release from the Finance Department on priority," the Chief Minister assured, adding that another evaluation will follow in a month.