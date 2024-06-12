Bengaluru Court remands Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa and others in Renuka Swamy murder case

In a significant development, a Bengaluru trial court on Tuesday ordered Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda, and eleven other individuals accused in the Renuka Swamy murder case to be held in police custody for six days, according to bar and bench.

Special Judge Vishwanath Channabasappa Gowder has granted the police custody of all the accused until June 16.

The incident unfolded with the discovery of the body of 33-year-old Renuka Swamy on June 9. Allegations suggest that Swamy succumbed to her injuries sustained in an attack which took place on the instructions of Darshan Thoogudeepa, following derogatory remarks made by Swamy against Pavithra Gowda on social media.

Pavithra Gowda has been identified as the prime accused in the case, with Darshan Thoogudeepa following her in the list of accused individuals.

The list of other accused parties in this case includes K Pawan, Nandish, Karthik, Keshavamurthy, Nikhil Naik, M Lakshmana, president of Chitradurga unit of Darshan Fan Association Raghavendra alias Raghu, R Nagaraju, and M Deepak Kumar.

Reports suggest that Swamy was brought to Bengaluru on June 8 following the exchange of indecent messages with Pavithra Gowda. It is alleged that he was subsequently assaulted and killed in a secluded area of Pattagere, with his body later being disposed of in the Raj Canal near Kamakshi Palya under the cover of darkness.

The local community alerted Kamakshi Palya police upon discovering the body. Subsequently, Darshan Thoogudeepa was apprehended the following morning from a private hotel in Mysore, with Pavithra Gowda being taken into custody by midday. The remaining accused parties were arrested by evening on the same day.

A case has been filed against the accused parties under Sections 302 (murder), 120B (conspiracy), along with Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

