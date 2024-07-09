Bengaluru: FIR against Virat Kohli's One8 Commune pub, others for running late in night

Bengaluru police have registered an FIR against Virat Kohli's One8 Commune pub and several other establishments on MG Road for operating past the permitted closing time of 1 am. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central, these pubs were found open until 1:30 am, violating city regulations.

About 3-4 pubs were cited for staying open until 1:30 am, and there were complaints about loud music, according to the Bengaluru DCP Central.

The police acted following complaints about loud music late at night. One8 Commune, near the Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, was among the pubs cited. The investigation is ongoing, and further actions will be taken based on the findings.

One8 Commune has branches in other major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, and Kolkata. The Bengaluru branch, launched in December last year, is on the sixth floor of Ratnam's Complex.

A case was filed against the manager of One8 Commune-Bengaluru for operating past the 1 am deadline. The FIR states that the pub was open and serving customers at 1:20 am, exceeding the permissible time limit. The sub-inspector on night patrol received information about the pub operating late and confirmed it upon arriving at 1:20 am, according to India Today. Consequently, an FIR was registered against the establishment.

In addition to One8 Commune, police have taken action against three other pubs for similar violations. This crackdown reflects the authorities' efforts to enforce city regulations on operating hours and noise levels.

Virat Kohli, co-owner of One8 Commune, has a special connection with Bengaluru, having played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore since the establishment of the Indian Premier League (IPL).