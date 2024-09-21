Bengaluru Horror: Woman's body found in fridge, chopped into 30 pieces

The body of a 26-year-old woman, cut into about 30 pieces, was discovered in a fridge at an apartment in Bengaluru's Vyalikaval, police reported. Neighbors alerted the authorities after noticing a foul smell. Police believe the body had been in the fridge for some time. Additional Commissioner of Police (West), Satish Kumar, confirmed the body has been identified.

"We will give more information after an initial investigation. She had been living in Bengaluru, though she originally belonged to another state," Kumar said.

A dog squad and fingerprint team have been deployed to secure the crime scene, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called in, according to the police.

"It is a one-BHK house within Vyalikaval police station limits. The body of the 26-year-old girl was found cut into pieces and stored in a refrigerator. Prima facie, the incident did not occur today... We have identified the girl, but let us complete the initial investigation," Kumar said.

The police found the fridge turned on with the body inside, infested with maggots, according to IANS.

The case is reminiscent of the 2022 murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi, where her boyfriend, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, killed her and cut her body into 35 pieces, later disposing of them in a nearby forest.