scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Bengaluru: Kadugodi Forest engulfed in fire near ITPL

Feedback

Bengaluru: Kadugodi Forest engulfed in fire near ITPL

Three firefighting vehicles have been sent to the location, near the International Technology Park Limited (ITPL) in Whitefield.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The fire was initially reported around 2:05 pm, with authorities suspecting that dry leaves, trees, and grass may have ignited due to the summer heat. The fire was initially reported around 2:05 pm, with authorities suspecting that dry leaves, trees, and grass may have ignited due to the summer heat.

A fire broke out in sections of the Kadugodi forest area on Sunday, releasing dense smoke that could be seen from afar, as reported by officials from the Fire and Emergency Services Department. Three firefighting vehicles have been sent to the location, near the International Technology Park Limited (ITPL) in Whitefield.

The fire was initially reported around 2:05 pm, with authorities suspecting that dry leaves, trees, and grass may have ignited due to the summer heat. However, the exact cause is still under investigation. Officials assured the public that there is no need for concern or panic. The forest, covering an area of 40-50 acres, presents a challenge for firefighters, who are striving to fully extinguish the blaze.

 

Published on: Mar 31, 2024, 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement