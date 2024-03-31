Bengaluru: Kadugodi Forest engulfed in fire near ITPL

A fire broke out in sections of the Kadugodi forest area on Sunday, releasing dense smoke that could be seen from afar, as reported by officials from the Fire and Emergency Services Department. Three firefighting vehicles have been sent to the location, near the International Technology Park Limited (ITPL) in Whitefield.

The fire was initially reported around 2:05 pm, with authorities suspecting that dry leaves, trees, and grass may have ignited due to the summer heat. However, the exact cause is still under investigation. Officials assured the public that there is no need for concern or panic. The forest, covering an area of 40-50 acres, presents a challenge for firefighters, who are striving to fully extinguish the blaze.