Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express derails in Odisha: 7 injured, 3 trains rerouted

Seven people were injured Sunday after the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed in Cuttack district, Odisha. The incident occurred at 11:54 am near Nirgundi, as confirmed by Ashok Kumar Mishra, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Coast Railway. A total of 11 coaches derailed during the journey from Bengaluru to Kamakhya station in Guwahati, Assam.

Related Articles

Sudhansu Sarangi, Director-General of the Odisha Fire Service, stated that seven injured individuals had been successfully rescued and taken to a local hospital. He indicated that "the maximum number of injured persons should not be more than 10." Rescue operations are ongoing with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Fire Service assisting in the efforts.

The derailment has prompted the dispatch of a relief train to the site to aid the affected passengers. Mishra noted that "arrangements are being made to help the affected passengers reach their destinations. Our priority is to restore the line at the earliest, and accordingly, other trains will be diverted." Efforts are focused on ensuring the swift restoration of the railway line to minimise disruption.

As a result of the derailment, three other trains—Dhauli Express, Neelachal Express, and Purulia Express—have been rerouted. These diversions are part of the broader effort to maintain service continuity and ensure passenger safety.

In response to the incident, the railways have activated helpline numbers 8455885999 and 8991124238 to provide assistance and information to concerned passengers and relatives. This measure aims to facilitate effective communication during the recovery and assistance operations.

