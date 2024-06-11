Bengaluru: Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa, wife Pavithra Gowda arrested in murder case

Popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his wife, Pavithra Gowda, found themselves embroiled in a murder case in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The couple, along with 10 others, was arrested by the police in connection with the alleged murder of Renuka Swamy, a 33-year-old man found dead at Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru.

This happened when Swamy, an employee at an Apollo Pharmacy branch in Chitradurga, allegedly sent derogatory messages to Darshan's wife. Yesterday, three people confessed to the murder, claiming they acted on the instructions of actor Darshan.

The actor and his wife were apprehended from their farmhouse in Mysuru and sent back to Bengaluru for interrogation. The arrest came after a complaint was filed by Swamy's mother, prompting authorities to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the crime. The murder was reported on June 9, after which a case was registered.

Investigations are currently underway to determine Darshan's direct involvement in the murder or if he was part of a larger conspiracy. Police have bolstered security measures at Darshan's residence in RR Nagar.

Darshan, revered as one of the most illustrious figures in the Kannada film industry, boasts a prolific career spanning television, film production, and acting. Renowned for his dynamic performances, he has enthralled audiences with blockbuster hits like 'Kalasipalya', 'Saarathi', 'Yajamana', and 'Roberrt'. He was last seen in 'Kaatera'.