Bengaluru: Minor explosion at popular Rameshwaram Cafe, 4 injured

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe witnessed a blast on Friday, leading to injuries for at least four people, according to reports.

The blast shook the Whitefield branch of Rameshwaram Cafe on Green Avenue Road in Bengaluru. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

Siddaramaiah mentioned that CCTV footage revealed an individual placing a bag inside the cafe. Preliminary reports indicated that an object inside the bag exploded at approximately 1 pm, causing black smoke in and around the cafe.

The Rameshwaram Cafe, a well-known eatery in Bengaluru, is typically frequented by a large number of visitors.

#WATCH | An explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Injuries reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9Ay3zBq3vr — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

"It wasn't a heavy explosive, but rather improvised," stated the Chief Minister. He further noted that the individual who deposited the bag inside the cafe also obtained a token from the cash counter. The cashier is currently under questioning, according to Siddaramaiah.

Three staff members and one customer were among the injured in the explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area. Initial reports suggest that an object placed in a bag exploded around 1 pm. The Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Whitefield area promptly responded to the incident.

The injured people, comprising three staff members and one customer, reportedly sustained non-critical injuries, according to the Chief Minister. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara mentioned that samples are being collected from the blast site to determine if the explosion resulted from an improvised explosive device (IED).

Visuals from the scene depicted police officials, firefighters, and a gathering of onlookers outside Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area. Authorities have cordoned off the area as they delve into the investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP, stated that the cafe owner informed him about the blast being caused by a bag left behind by a customer. "It’s seems to be a clear case of bomb blast," (sic) added Tejasvi Surya.

In the latest update, the Whitefield Fire Station received a call reporting a cylinder blast at Rameshwaram Cafe. Authorities are currently analyzing the situation to ascertain the details surrounding the incident.

Whitefield Fire Station said, "We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot and we are analysing the situation".

"We received a call about a cylinder blast in Rameshwaram cafe. Immediately, a fire engine was rushed to the spot. Initial suspicions are that it is a cylinder blast. However, it is being ascertained. It is a minor blast and we have shifted those injured to the hospital. The incident occurred between 1.30 and 2 pm. We are probing it from all angles," a police officer told PTI.