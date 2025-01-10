'Is this fair': Bengaluru man questions free bus rides for women, leaves netizens divided

The Karnataka government's free bus travel service for women has not only had its backers but has also been met with pointed criticism on multiple occasion. The criticism of the policy usually stems from the fact that it is a freebie and that the money allocated towards this could always be used for much better purposes.

One such person from Bengaluru -- Kiran Kumar S -- took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his grouse with this policy. As per his post, he took a KSRTC bus from Bengaluru to Mysuru and the fare was ₹210.

Kumar claimed in his post that around 30 of the 50 passengers were women, who just showed Aadhaar card and travelled free of cost.

His post read: "But I got a few thoughts. 1) Nearly 30 of the 50 passengers were women. Just show Aadhar and travel free. Is this fair? Is it equality? 2) 20 men are paying for the entire bus. Is that fair? 3) Saw an old man struggling to find notes to pay, while a well off young woman on video call next to him, travels free. Is that fair?"

He went onto question that if the state is making surplus income, then what hesitation does the government have to announce a universal free bus service on the lines of the airport shuttle service.

Kumar further argued that globally, subsidies and welfare is given to those who cannot afford but that's not the case in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru. He said in these two cities, women travel for free because it is available, but went onto question the sustainability of such a scheme.

"Many more thoughts. But realized that we have entered the vicious cycle of freebies for votes. Tough to get out of it in the near future," he said at the end of his post.

Needless to say, his take on the scheme left the Internet divided. While some users backed the scheme, others said that this is not how they want their taxes to be used.

"Its not freebies. Government is paying back to the society in return to taxes people give. If you do not understand this concept, one cannot understand the principle of democratic government and governance," a user commented.

"I have travelled in BMTC 2-3 times after the freebie announcement and I have to say most of the women who travel in the bus are daily wage workers or blue coloured employees. I don't endorse freebies normally but seeing that felt good," a second user commented.

"Agree. Or make it 50% for all. This free travel for women only has made it harder for regular commuters going to school, college and work. Buses are overfull," a third user said.

"My income tax should be used for roads and infrastructure development... not for distributing freebies who don't deserve," another user said.

"Spot on. Handing out freebies to well-off individuals while others struggle to pay is nothing but vote-bank politics. Why burden a few when subsidies could be used for real issues like infrastructure or helping those truly in need? This is blatant inequality, not progress," yet another user wrote.