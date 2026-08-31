Bengaluru traffic restrictions from September 4: Two-wheelers, autos and goods vehicles face curbs on key flyovers

Electronics City Elevated Corridor

The Electronics City Elevated Corridor will see restrictions on all categories of goods vehicles between 6 am and 10 pm. Heavy, medium and light goods vehicles will be barred during these hours.

Two-wheelers, passenger autorickshaws and three-wheeler goods autorickshaws will be prohibited throughout the day. These restrictions will come into force from September 11.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said the decision followed a detailed study of traffic conditions, including slow-moving goods vehicles and autorickshaws, frequent vehicle breakdowns and fatal and non-fatal accidents. Two-wheeler riders were among those most affected.

International Airport Road restrictions

On the International Airport Road Elevated Corridor, running from Sanjeevnagar Cross to Vidyashilp Junction, two-wheelers and passenger autorickshaws will be banned around the clock from September 4.

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Goods vehicles of all categories will additionally be restricted from using the corridor between 6 am and 10 pm.

Peenya, BGS flyover face peak-hour curbs

The Peenya Elevated Corridor will prohibit passenger autorickshaws and three-wheeler goods autorickshaws throughout the day from September 4.

Heavy and medium goods vehicles will face restrictions during peak hours, between 7 am and 11 am and again from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Similar restrictions will apply on the BGS Flyover on Mysuru Road. Three-wheeler goods autorickshaws and other goods vehicles will be restricted during the same peak-hour windows, while heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited throughout the day.

Heavy goods vehicles banned on Double-Decker Flyover

The Double-Decker Flyover between Silk Board and Ragigudda will prohibit heavy goods vehicles at all hours from September 4.

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Traffic police said vehicle breakdowns, particularly those involving goods carriers, were a major concern identified during the study. All five flyovers recorded such breakdowns.

The review also considered the design and width of each flyover, accident severity, congestion near entry and exit points, emergency traffic management, and the safety of pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

The restrictions are being introduced as a trial, with traffic police expected to review their effectiveness before taking a final decision on the rules.