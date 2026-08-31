Ola Electric shares jump 5%; still down 34% in a year; what's ahead?

The latest rise came after Ola Electric opened bookings for its S1Z electric scooter range, with prices starting at Rs 79,999. The company has positioned the S1Z as its most accessible scooter range.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the S1Z is the company's first scooter range powered by its indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology. According to the company, the cells have been developed at its Battery Innovation Centre and are manufactured at its Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu.

"The S1Z is the first scooter range in India powered by our indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology, developed at our Battery Innovation Centre, and manufactured at our Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu. Our cells are fully built by Ola, with 426 patents to back them. This is the beginning of a new era in electric vehicles with LFP cells, that will address the largest segment of this market," Aggarwal said.

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He added that battery costs account for a significant portion of an EV's overall cost and said Ola Electric's in-house LFP cell manufacturing would help reduce this cost. The company claims the S1Z offers a range of up to 301 km under IDC testing.

Aggarwal also said Ola Electric plans to open its first dealer-operated stores, with the S1Z range expected to be among the first products to scale through this channel.

What experts say

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the launch of an electric scooter priced below Rs 80,000 is important for Ola Electric as demand for electric two-wheelers continues to attract consumer interest.

"Despite the recent negativity around Ola Electric, the launch of an electric scooter priced below Rs 80,000 is important for the company at this point. We are seeing increasing interest from customers in electric two-wheelers, with some brands witnessing longer waiting periods in the segment," Bathini said.

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However, he said the company's ability to improve revenue and profitability would remain important for its medium- to long-term prospects.

"That said, Ola Electric remains a calculated risk at present. The key is to see how the company improves its revenue parameters and profitability, which will be crucial for its medium- to long-term prospects. Investors with a high-risk appetite can continue to hold the stock," he added.

Technical view

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said the stock is showing signs of a bullish reversal and could move towards Rs 47-48 in the near term.

"The counter seems to showcase a bullish reversal for upside potential of Rs 47-48 in the near period. On the lower end, Rs 36 is likely to act as support zone in the near period," Krishan said.

AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said Ola Electric's stock remains bullish on the daily charts, with support at Rs 38.3.

"Ola Electric's stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 38.3. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 42.6 could lead to an upside target of Rs 46 in the near term," Ramachandran said.