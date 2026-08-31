Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Sensex falls 307 points, Nifty settles below 24,100; what happened today

Sensex falls 307 points, Nifty settles below 24,100; what happened today

HDFCBANK709.00(1.57%)

Among the major Sensex laggards were HDFC Bank Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, ITC Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Titan Company Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 4:59 PM IST
Sensex falls 307 points, Nifty settles below 24,100; what happened todayA market expert advised investors to maintain a cautious stance, keep position sizes light and focus on strict risk management while adopting a selective trading approach.

Indian equity benchmarks resumed their decline on Monday after a one-session pause, tracking weak global cues and renewed geopolitical concerns. Rising crude oil prices amid the escalation in the US-Iran conflict also weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 307.24 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 76,957.27, while the NSE Nifty50 index slipped 95.25 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 24,080.40.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sectoral weakness was broad-based, with metals, FMCG, media and realty stocks among the major laggards. Pharma and select banking stocks showed relative resilience during the session.

The broader market also remained under pressure. Both midcap and smallcap indices fell more than 1 per cent intraday before recovering some ground and ending on a mixed note.

Among the major Sensex laggards were HDFC Bank Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, ITC Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Titan Company Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd.

Ajit Mishra, SVP (Research) at Religare Broking, said markets started the week on a weak note amid renewed geopolitical concerns and weak global cues.

He said the sell-off was triggered by a fresh escalation in the US-Iran conflict after US forces struck two Iranian launchers. The development drove a rebound in crude oil prices and renewed concerns over inflation, Mishra added.

Advertisement

He also pointed to hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, which revived expectations of a US interest-rate hike. MSCI index rejig-related fund adjustments further added to market volatility, according to Mishra.

Mishra advised investors to maintain a cautious stance, keep position sizes light and focus on strict risk management while adopting a selective trading approach.

Ankur Punj, Managing Director at Equirus Wealth, said markets remained in negative territory through the session amid weak US cues and a sharp rise in global crude oil prices.

He said the West Asia conflict and concerns over the opening of the Strait of Hormuz remained key deterrents for investors. Heavy selling was seen in IT, realty, metals and select banking stocks, while fresh FII outflows from domestic equities over the past two trading sessions also kept sentiment cautious.

Advertisement

Nifty outlook

Bajaj Broking Research expects the Nifty50 to remain in a consolidation phase and trade in the broad range of 23,800-24,600 amid stock-specific action.

The brokerage said the recent two-week high around 24,380 would act as a key hurdle for the index. A move above this level would signal positive movement, while failure to cross it would keep the bias corrective.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 4:59 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more