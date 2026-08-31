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India braves global headwinds: Q1GDP surges 7.8% as investment and services fire on all cylinders

India braves global headwinds: Q1GDP surges 7.8% as investment and services fire on all cylinders

The services sector remained the central growth engine of the economy, posting a 10.0% growth rate at constant prices. Inside this broad category, the 'Financial, Real Estate, IT, and Professional Services' segment surged by 12.1%.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 4:19 PM IST
India braves global headwinds: Q1GDP surges 7.8% as investment and services fire on all cylinders On the expenditure front, domestic investment showed high activity.

India’s economic expansion maintained its momentum in the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year, withstanding international pressures to record an accelerated growth rate driven by strong capital investment, robust construction, and high-performing service industries.

Data released on August 31 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) showed Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 7.8% during Q1 (April-June) of FY 2026-27, stepping up from the 6.9% expansion logged in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

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Real GDP at Constant Prices (base year 2022-23) climbed to ₹81.36 lakh crore for the quarter, compared to ₹75.46 lakh crore in Q1 FY 2025-26. At current prices, Nominal GDP registered a 10.3% growth rate to touch ₹88.27 lakh crore against ₹80 lakh crore a year earlier. Real Gross Value Added (GVA) expanded 8.2% to ₹73.82 lakh crore, while Nominal GVA grew 11.5% to reach ₹80.53 lakh crore.

Services and manufacturing fuel sectoral engine 

The tertiary (services) sector remained the largest contributor to economic output, growing 10.0% at constant prices. Leading the expansion was 'Financial, Real Estate, IT and Professional Services', which recorded a 12.1% growth rate. The broader category of 'Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Services related to Broadcasting and Storage' advanced by 8.5%, while 'Public Administration, Defence & Other Services' posted a 7.5% increase.

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The secondary sector generated an 8.6% growth rate. Manufacturing value addition grew 9.2% at constant prices, supported by a 15.2% uptick in capital goods production and sharp increases in high-tech manufacturing indicators — such as electrical equipment (27.0%), transport equipment (19.5%), and computer and electronic products (12.4%).

Construction maintained a firm pace at 7.7% growth, backed by an 8.9% rise in cement production, an 8.3% increase in finished steel consumption, and a 20.1% growth in goods transport vehicle registrations. Electricity, gas, water supply, and other utility services expanded by 8.9%.

The primary sector recorded 2.9% overall growth. The 'Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry & Fishing' sector rose 3.6%, supported by a 4.8% increase in total foodgrain production. In contrast, 'Mining & Quarrying' contracted by 2.4% at constant prices, reflecting lower fuel mineral index trends.

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Double-digit capital formation highlights demand side 

On the expenditure front, domestic infrastructure building and capacity addition were evident. Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) — the proxy for investment demand — achieved double-digit growth of 11.9% at constant prices, up from 5.8% in Q1 FY 2025-26. GFCF’s share in nominal GDP increased to 34.3%.

Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE), which represents consumer spending, registered a 7.1% increase at constant prices and accounted for 55.8% of nominal GDP. Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) grew by 4.3%.

On the trade side, exports of goods and services expanded by 12.0% at constant prices. Imports contracted by 1.1% at constant prices, even as nominal import figures reflected strong capital acquisition—highlighted by a 51.5% surge in machinery equipment imports.

Base updates and technical framework 

MOSPI noted that Q1 FY 2026-27 estimates incorporate the new National Accounts Statistics base year (2022-23), featuring the Output Producer Price Index (PPI) and the double-deflation framework for the manufacturing sector. This methodology deflates output and input intermediate consumption separately using specific price indices to capture real structural value addition.

The official schedule fixes the next quarterly GDP release, covering Q2 (July-September) of FY 2026-27, for November 30.

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Published on: Aug 31, 2026 4:12 PM IST
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