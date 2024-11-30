Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD issues rain alert as Cyclone Fengal nears Tamil Nadu coast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bengaluru has forecast intermittent rain and thundershowers on November 30. The city is expected to experience cloudy skies throughout the day, with the minimum temperature likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius. IMD also indicated that temperatures could drop further as the evening progresses.

The IMD has noted that Bengaluru residents can expect cooler weather due to the combination of cloudy skies, winds, and rainfall. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless necessary and to carry umbrellas or raincoats when venturing outside. Light rain is anticipated in the coming days, with temperatures predicted to range from 18°C to 26°C.

Rainfall may lead to traffic congestion in several parts of Bengaluru, and residents are advised to check traffic updates before heading out. According to the IMD, the cloudy weather in Bengaluru and surrounding areas is linked to a storm caused by Cyclone Fengal. Meanwhile, many districts in Tamil Nadu are under a red alert due to the cyclone, prompting the closure of schools and colleges. Authorities have also urged residents to avoid public parks and beaches for safety.

The IMD announced earlier on Saturday that Cyclone Fengal is expected to move west-northwest and make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry. The storm will bring wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, with gusts up to 90 kmph.

In a post on X, the IMD shared: "Cyclonic Storm 'FENGAL' over Southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 81.7°E, about 210 km southeast of Chennai. To move west-northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during the afternoon of 30th November."