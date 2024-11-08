Bengaluru: Yoga teacher kidnapped, buried alive, survives by pretending to be dead

A 35-year-old yoga teacher from Bengaluru has miraculously survived a horrifying ordeal after being allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and buried alive by four hired killers. The incident took place in a forest area in Chikkaballapur district.

According to reports, the woman was abducted while returning home from her yoga class. The assailants, believed to be hired by someone known to the victim, took her to a secluded forest area and subjected her to brutal physical assault. They then proceeded to bury her alive in a shallow grave.

Archana used her yoga skills to control her breathing and pretended to be dead when attacked. Thinking she was lifeless, the attackers dumped her in a pit and stole her belongings before fleeing. Once they left, she climbed out and went to the police station to report the incident.

The Chikkaballapur police revealed that she was attacked due to her alleged connection with Santosh, a friend of her husband.

Bindu, suspicious of her husband Santosh’s relationship with Archana, allegedly planned to have her killed. She reportedly hired Satheesh Reddy, who has a criminal background, to carry out the attack.

Reddy gained Archana’s trust by pretending to be interested in learning yoga. Once he had befriended her, he arranged her abduction. Along with three accomplices, he assaulted her in a car before taking her to a forested area.

The police arrested Satheesh Reddy, Bindu, and three other men—Nagendra Reddy, Ramana Reddy, and Ravi. They recovered the cash and jewelry that had been stolen from Archana.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police, DL Nagesh, said, "On October 24, we received a complaint from Archana about being kidnapped, assaulted, and nearly killed. Bindu had allegedly hired Satheesh Reddy, who pretended to be a detective. All the accused have been arrested."