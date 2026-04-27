Better seats, upholstery, toilets, charging ports: Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi trains are getting a makeover

The railways have begun a revamp of Jan Shatabdi Express trains, alongside the currently operational Shatabdi Express services, amid a wider push for more Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. It has drawn up a nationwide plan to improve comfort, aesthetics and onboard service quality on these premium trains.

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According to a report in Times of India, key areas identified for upgradation include better toilet facilities with improved fittings and drainage systems, enhanced seating comfort with upgraded upholstery, and functional amenities such as charging ports and snack tables. The plan also included measures to improve ride quality by reducing jerks in coaches, along with upgrades to vestibule areas, gangways and overall coach interiors, including flooring and panels.

In a communication to all zones, the Railway Board has directed them to carry out detailed inspections of train rakes and prepare time-bound action plans to address deficiencies in passenger amenities, the report stated. An official said that the focus was on modernising the trains and to meet rising expectations in terms of cleanliness, reliability, and modern amenities.

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Railway officials said the initiative also places emphasis on better lighting across coaches, improved exterior appearance, clearer destination boards, and stronger digital passenger information systems, or PAPIS. CCTV-based surveillance is also part of the plan to improve safety and communication.

Officials said the structured upgradation effort is focused on passenger-centric reforms. Zonal Railways have been asked to carry out audits, identify gaps and implement corrective measures under strict monitoring mechanisms. There are around 25 pairs of operational Shatabdi Express trains and over two dozen Jan Shatabdi Express trains connecting major cities across the country.