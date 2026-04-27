Tanla Platforms share price jumped 20% today; here's why the stock is in news

Tanla Platforms Ltd, an AI-native platform company, saw its shares rising 20 per cent in Monday's trade after the company said its profit after tax for the quarter ended rose 14.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 134.30 crore on 15 per cent YoY rise in revenue at Rs 1,177.50 crore. Overall margin for the quarter came in at 27 per cent against 27.6 per cent in the December quarter and 25.3 per cent in the same quarter last year, Tanla Platforms said. There was a 60 basis points (bps) decrease in gross margin sequentially but increase of 173 bps YoY. Enterprise business gross margin stood at 20.2 per cent while Platform's 98.3 per cent.

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Following the development, the scrip was up 19 per cent in the afternoon trade, before it extended gains to 20 per cent, hitting upper circuit limit at Rs 583.65. With this, the scrip erased its year-to-date losses, with the scrip now up 11.83 per cent for 2026 so far.

Tanla Platforms said its free cash flow for the quarter came in at Rs 206.30 crore while its cash balance, post dividend and buyback, stood at Rs 1,143.60 crore. For the year, net profit came in at Rs 509 crore and sales at Rs 4,418 crore.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said: "FY26 reflects the strength of our execution, delivering 9.7 per cent revenue growth and strong free cashflow generation. Our financial performance is not just a metric of success, but proof that solving real-world problems through trusted AI-led platforms, drive tangible value for our customers and sustainable high-quality growth for their business.”

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Tanla Platforms Ltd is the largest Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) player in India. Tanla has two major businesses: Enterprise (91 per cent) and Platform (9 per cent), both using blockchain technology to reduce spam and fraud activities and make it easy to integrate with enterprise applications. In the preceding quarter, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,121 crore, reflecting a 12 per cent YoY increase, driven by a recovery in the Enterprise Communications segment.