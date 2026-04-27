The board of India's largest cement maker UltraTech Cement Limited on Monday recommended a Special Dividend of 2400% at the rate of Rs 240 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2026, aggregating Rs 7,072.30 crore.

However, UltraTech Cement stock was trading 1% lower at Rs 11,887 in the afternoon session post Q4 earnings.

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UltraTech Cement Q4 earnings highlights:

Net Profit rose 21.2% to Rs 3,000 Cr in the March 2026 quarter against Rs 2,474.8 Crore on a year on year (YoY) basis. Revenue climbed 11.9% to Rs 25,799.5 crore in Q4 against Rs 23,063.3 crore (YoY). EBITDA rose 21.3% to Rs 5,600.5 crore against Rs 4,618.4 crore (YoY). EBITDA Margin stood at 21.7% in Q4 against 20.03% (YoY).

For the full year FY26, UltraTech delivered a record financial performance. Consolidated net sales rose 17% to a record Rs 87,384 crore in Q4 against Rs 74,936 crore in the previous fiscal.

Consolidated PBIDT rose 32% to a record Rs. 17,598 crore- the highest in the company’s history on the back of strong volume growth, cost discipline, and the progressive

integration of acquired assets.

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Consolidated profit after tax climbed 36% to a landmark Rs. 8,305 crores (before exceptional items). For the first time in the company’s history, consolidated profit afetr tax (PAT) crossed the Rs 8,000 crore mark. The firm's total capital employed now stands at over Rs 1,07,000 crores, with Net Debt-to-EBITDA improving to a healthy 0.94x as at March 31, 2026.