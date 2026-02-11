Bharat Bandh: Banks, public transport — What will remain open, what may be closed on February 12? Check details here

India is likely to witness disruptions across several states on February 12 after central trade unions, backed by farmer groups, called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh against the Centre’s labour reforms and economic policies. Banking services, public transport and the functioning of government offices are expected to be among the most affected if large sections of workers participate in the bandh.

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Public sector banks may see partial disruption, with employee unions backing the bandh and urging members to join the protest. Branch operations, cheque clearances and customer services could be affected in several regions.

According to Reuters, the State Bank of India has cautioned customers that work may be impacted to a limited extent during the bandh, while Bank of Baroda has said its operations could be hit if employees participate. IDBI Bank has also received formal notice of the strike from bank unions.

Public transport services, including state-run buses, may face interruptions in some states, particularly in areas where protests or road blockades take place.

Government offices are expected to function with reduced staff strength in several regions, slowing administrative work. Markets and shops may observe the bandh in pockets where calls are strongly enforced. Some schools and colleges may also suspend classes depending on local law and order conditions and transport availability.

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What may be affected during the Bharat Bandh

Public sector bank branches and customer services

Cheque clearance and in-branch banking work

State-run buses and local public transport in some regions

Government offices and administrative services

Markets and shops in areas where bandh calls are enforced

Schools and colleges in districts witnessing protests or transport disruption

What is expected to remain open during the Bharat Bandh

Hospitals and medical facilities, including emergency services

Airports and flight operations

Private offices and corporate establishments

ATMs and digital banking services (cash availability may vary locally)

Ambulance services and essential utilities

Farmer groups are expected to join protests in several regions, which could widen the impact of the bandh on road movement and local transport. Authorities in multiple states are on alert and have made arrangements to manage public gatherings and ensure that essential services are not disrupted.