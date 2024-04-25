'Biased, poor understanding of India': MEA reacts to US human rights report on Manipur

India on Thursday rejected the report released by the US State Department that highlighted "significant" abuses in Manipur following the outbreak of ethnic conflict in May 2023. The Ministry of External Affair said the report is deeply biased and shows a poor understanding of India.

At the weekly briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "This report is deeply biased and reflects a very poor understanding of India. We attach no value to it and urge you also to do the same."

The report, released by the US State Department, mentioned that ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, led to what it described as "significant human rights abuses." The report also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condemnation of the incident as "shameful" and his call for action on the case.

The report noted that in Manipur over 175 people lost their lives and more than 60,000 were forced to leave their homes because of the continuous conflict.

"Activists and journalists reported armed conflict, rapes, and assaults in addition to the destruction of homes, businesses, and places of worship. The government deployed security forces, implemented daily curfews, and internet shutdowns in response to the violence," the report said.

The report also mentioned that the Indian government's response had been criticised for its "ineffectiveness", with the Supreme Court pointing out the failure to halt the violence.

It also mentioned the raids by tax authorities on UK-based broadcaster BBC and cases of transnational repression like the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

While India has not yet responded, the External Affairs Ministry has previously said such reports by the US were based on "misinformation and flawed understanding". Last year, the MEA said the report was based on "motivated and biased commentary by some US officials".

Jaiswal also addressed the issue on designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and said that a high-level committee has been set up to look into various aspects of the case.

“The high-level committee is looking into several information that was shared by the American side with us because they also equally impact our national security. The high-level committee is looking into those aspects, and that is where it is right now,” Jaiswal was quoted by ANI.

Jaiswal also confirmed that the health of the 15 Indian crew members on board the ship seized by Iran is good. “One girl who was there has returned. We had asked for consular access for these 16 people and we received that and our officers met them,” he said.

BBC tax survey and press freedom

The report also mentioned the 60-hour search of the BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices on February 14, noting that it occurred shortly after the release of a documentary on PM Modi by the broadcaster.

The report indicated that while tax authorities cited irregularities in the BBC's tax payments and ownership structure as reasons for the search, officials also seized equipment from journalists not involved in the organisation's financial processes.

The US report said: "Although tax authorities described the search as motivated by irregularities in the BBC's tax payments and ownership structure, officials also searched and seized equipment from journalists who were not involved in the organisation's financial processes."

"The government invoked emergency powers to ban screening of the documentary, forced media companies to remove links to the video, and detained student protesters who organised viewing parties," it further said.