Mazagon Dock, HAL, Bharat Dynamics: How to trade these buzzing defence stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled saw another session of profit booking on Wednesday as the Indian Rupee hit fresh lows and FIIs outflows continued. Traders will be keenly looking at RBI's monetary policy outcome on Friday. BSE Sensex shed 31.46 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 85,106.81, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 46.20 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 25,986.00 for the day.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing defence stocks including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Bharat Dynamics (BDL) and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say on these stocks for Thursday's trading session:



Hindustan Aeronautics | Caution | Resistance: Rs 4,630 | Support: Rs 4,300

The technical picture is overwhelmingly bearish for HAL. The sustained three-month sell-off has driven the price more than 10% below its October high of Rs 4,978. Weekly price action is characterized by weakness, consistently forming lower tops and lower bottoms. Crucially, the price has broken and is holding below the significant 200 SMA, confirming the strong downtrend. The stock is considered bearish while it remains below the Rs 4,600-4,630 resistance area. Traders should watch the Rs 4,320-4,300 support zone; a failure to hold this level will likely extend the decline toward Rs 4,000.



Advertisement

Bharat Dynamics | Caution | Resistance: Rs 1,560 | Support: Rs 1,400

Bearish momentum in Bharat Dynamics is strengthening. The stock remains below all major moving averages and a recent rebound failed decisively when the RSI could not sustain above 60 and fell below 50 which is a bearish signal. With the MACD histogram now confirming a pickup in selling pressure, a further drop toward Rs 1,400 is expected. Any rally that fails to break above Rs 1,560 should be viewed as a selling opportunity.



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Caution | Resistance: Rs 2,740 | Support: Rs 2,580

On the weekly timeframe, Mazagon Dock is showing bearish signals, indicating a downtrend. The stock is currently positioned for a breakdown below its horizontal support line. For sellers to establish firm control, it needs to decisively fall below the Rs 2,580 level. This bearish outlook is reinforced by the price trading below its key SMAs, signaling underlying weakness. Furthermore, the MACD indicator supports this negative sentiment as its line has moved into negative territory, confirming increased selling interest. This bearish trend is expected to continue as long as stock remains below the Rs 2,730-2,740 resistance zone.