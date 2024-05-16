scorecardresearch
Business Today
Bibhav Kumar, at the centre of Swati Maliwal's assault allegations, spotted with Arvind Kejriwal in Lucknow

Arvind Kejriwal's this trip to Lucknow comes amidst discussions within the Opposition INDIA bloc regarding a possible joint press conference.

Kejriwal was also accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh during the visit. Kejriwal was also accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh during the visit.

Days after an incident where Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav, allegedly misbehaved with Swati Maliwal, he was seen accompanying the Delhi Chief Minister at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday. Kejriwal was also accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh during the visit.

Kejriwal's this trip to Lucknow comes amidst discussions within the Opposition INDIA bloc regarding a possible joint press conference. The conference might include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

On the other hand, Bhartiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Bagga criticised Kejriwal, questioning his handling of the situation with Bibhav Kumar's alleged misconduct towards Swati Maliwal.

Bagga referenced Sanjay Singh's statement indicating Kejriwal's intention to take strict action against Kumar. However, he pointed out that instead of taking strict action against the Kumar, the AAP convenor was "making him tour the whole country."

Earlier this week, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal, accused a member of Kejriwal's personal staff of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's official residence.

However, police said they had not received a formal complaint from Maliwal regarding the incident. Despite a Police Control Room (PCR) call from Maliwal reporting the assault, she left the police station without filing a formal complaint, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena.

Published on: May 16, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
