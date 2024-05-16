AAP likely to form internal committee to probe alleged assault on Swati Maliwal by Delhi CM's aide: Sources

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to form an internal panel to probe the assault allegations by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. On May 13, Maliwal had alleged that she was assaulted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the official CM residence.

AAP has asked Swati Maliwal to give her statement in connection with the matter, India Today reported citing sources. Sources added that AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been asked to mediate in the matter.

They further mentioned that Swati has demanded strict action against Bibhav Kumar. The development came hours after Sanjay Singh met Maliwal along with Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) member Vandana Singh. This meeting took place at Swati Maliwal's residence.

Swati Maliwal assault allegations, AAP confirms

Maliwal, who is also the former DCW chairperson, on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the official CM residence. Maliwal, however, is yet to file a formal complaint in the case. Delhi Police officials went to her residence on Tuesday but she refused to provide any details.

Later on Tuesday, Sanjay Singh said at a press conference that Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar had "misbehaved" with Swati Maliwal at the CM's official residence. He also assured that Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.

NCW on Swati Maliwal's assault allegations

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma also expressed concerns over Maliwal's safety and asked her to speak up. Sharma also wondered whether Maliwal was under any sort of pressure not to complain to the police.

"I am worried about the safety of @SwatiJaiHind... what pressure is she under that she is unable to come forward and file a complaint with police. Be brave Swati #speakup," Sharma said on X.

(With inputs from Preeti Chaudhary, PTI)