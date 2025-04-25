Big action after Pahalgam terror attack: Top LeT commander Altaf Lalli killed in Bandipora

Altaf Lalli, a top commander of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. The encounter comes as part of the ongoing efforts to track down LeT terrorists believed to be involved in the Pahalgam attack.

The development comes days after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday left 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, dead. Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation in Bandipora.

Contact was established with the terrorists, leading to a firefight. One of the terrorists sustained injuries during the initial exchange of fire and two police personnel were also injured, as per sources.

The police personnel who were injured were part of the personal security team of a senior officer. Meanwhile, the security forces on Thursday demolished the house of Adil Hussain Thoker -- one of the terrorists believed to be involved in the Pahalgam massacre -- in Bijbehara using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Thoker is believed to have played a significant role in helping Pakistani terrorists plan and carry out the attack in the Baisaran Valley.

Security forces were conducting a search operation in the area when they discovered suspicious items on the premises. As per preliminary investigation, explosive materials were reportedly present in the structure.

The house of Asif Sheikh was demolished with a bulldozer in Tral. Sheikh is also believed to be an accused in the Pahalgam attack. Moreover, the Anantnag Police announced a reward of ₹20 lakh for information on Thoker and 2 Pakistani nationals -- Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa -- who carried out the attack.

Sketches of the three accused were also released by the officials.

On April 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow while U.S. Vice President JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Saudi Arabia.

The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba, is suspected to be behind the attack. Reports indicate that a top Lashkar commander, Saifullah Kasuri, alias Khalid, may be the mastermind, though these claims have not been officially confirmed.