Pahalgam terror attack: Amid boycott clarion call, songs of Fawad Khan's 'Abir Gulaal' removed from YouTube. Details here

The upcoming film 'Abir Gulaal', featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, has encountered a significant obstacle following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which occurred on April 22, claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals and sparked widespread condemnation. In response, songs from the film, including 'Khudaya Ishq' and 'Angreji Rangrasiya', have been removed from YouTube India amidst calls for a boycott.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The songs were initially uploaded on the YouTube channels of A Richer Lens Entertainment and Saregama but are no longer available to the Indian audience. The decision to take down 'Khudaya Ishq' and 'Angreji Rangrasiya' was reportedly influenced by the extensive backlash on social media, with users voicing their disapproval of the Indian-Pakistani collaboration in the aftermath of the attack.

Government sources have indicated that 'Abir Gulaal' will not be permitted to release in India. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reaffirmed its stance, advocating for a complete ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian entertainment industry.

The film, directed by Aarti S Bagdi and set for release on May 9, also stars Lisa Haydon, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, and Parmeet Sethi. Produced by Indian Stories Production, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures, 'Abir Gulaal' was filmed in London.

Advertisement

Despite the film's international backdrop, the involvement of Pakistani talent has led to a substantial backlash, with social media users criticising the collaboration amidst ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan.

Fawad Khan has publicly condemned the Pahalgam attack, expressing his condolences: "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time."

As the release date approaches, the fate of 'Abir Gulaal' remains uncertain. With the FWICE's call for non-cooperation with Pakistani artists and the ongoing public outcry, the film's producers face a challenging path ahead in securing the film's distribution and reception. The situation highlights the broader difficulties faced by collaborative artistic projects in a politically charged environment.