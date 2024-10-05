Big boost to India’s own Iron Dome shield: DRDO conducts successful test fire of VSHORADS missiles in Pokhran

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted three flight-tests of the 4th generation, technically-advanced miniaturised Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) at Pokhran on October 3 & 4.

The tests were carried out against high-speed target, demonstrating very critical parameters of maximum range and maximum altitude interception. These development trials showcased repeatability of hit-to-kill capability of the weapon system in various target engagement scenarios covering approaching, receding and crossing modes.

The development of VSHORADS missiles has been completed and two production agencies have been engaged in the Development cum Production Partner (DcPP) mode. In these trials, the missiles realised through DcPPs have been successfully used, thus paving the way for early User trials and Production in a short time span in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

VSHORADS is a man-portable air defence system designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and DcPPs. The three services have been associated with the project right from the beginning and participated during the developmental trials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, armed forces and the industry involved in the successful development trials. This new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces against aerial threats, he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat also congratulated the DRDO team, industry partners and users for the successful flight-tests.

The missiles have been under development for the last few years and are expected to meet the critical requirements of the forces to tackle enemy aircraft, drones and other aerial targets at short ranges.

The forces rely on the Russian Igla missiles for their requirements but have felt the need to modernise their inventory for over a decade now.

