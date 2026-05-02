Big breakthrough: India cuts China supply barrier with new Germanium-free drone imaging tech

In a major defence-tech breakthrough, EonSpacelabs has developed India’s first germanium-free thermal imaging payload for drones, a move that could reduce the country’s strategic dependence on Chinese-controlled supply chains for critical surveillance technologies.

The Hyderabad-based startup recently unveiled the Lumira_E40I50, an indigenous electro-optical and infrared imaging system designed for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The system can reportedly detect humans from up to 2 km and vehicles from 8 km away using onboard Edge AI capabilities.

Advertisement

Why germanium matters

Most military-grade thermal cameras worldwide depend on germanium — a rare mineral used in infrared lenses because it can efficiently transmit heat radiation. However, China dominates the global germanium supply chain and has tightened export controls in recent years, causing prices to rise sharply.

India currently imports nearly all of its germanium requirements, leaving its defence sector vulnerable to geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions.

Don't miss | Operation Sindoor, drone procurement: India becomes world's 5th largest military spender at $92.1 billion

Thermal imaging systems are crucial in modern warfare because they allow drones and surveillance platforms to detect heat signatures in darkness, fog, smoke and poor weather conditions. These systems are widely used for border monitoring, counter-terror operations, night-time reconnaissance and battlefield targeting.

Advertisement

China supply chain angle

The breakthrough comes at a time when countries worldwide are trying to reduce dependence on Chinese-controlled supply chains for critical technologies.

China holds a dominant position in the global supply ecosystem for thermal optics, sensors and rare materials used in advanced drone systems. For India, this creates a strategic vulnerability, especially as drones become central to military operations.

Must read | 40,000 drones a month: Ex-Army chief Naravane lays out scale India needs for future wars

India’s armed forces increasingly rely on surveillance drones along the borders with Pakistan and China, particularly in high-altitude and difficult terrain. However, many thermal imaging modules and drone payloads still depend on imported components.

Any export restriction or geopolitical escalation could affect access to key defence technologies at a critical moment.

Advertisement

How EonSpacelabs solved the problem

EonSpacelabs claims to have replaced germanium with chalcogenide glass — a specialised material capable of transmitting infrared radiation while being easier to manufacture domestically.

Unlike conventional glass, which blocks infrared light, chalcogenide glass can function effectively in long-wave infrared imaging systems used in military drones.

The Lumira system reportedly includes:

40x optical zoom

Long-wave infrared sensors

Edge AI-enabled tracking

Gimbal integration for UAV platforms

The payload weighs between 800 grams and 2.2 kg, allowing deployment on compact drones, aerostats and eVTOL platforms. It is also engineered to operate in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +55°C, making it suitable for Indian conditions from Himalayan regions to desert environments.

Why this matters for India’s defence sector

The development aligns with India’s broader “Atmanirbhar Bharat” push for defence self-reliance.

Thermal imaging payloads are among the most expensive and strategically sensitive components in military drones. A domestically developed alternative could lower costs, improve supply-chain security and allow faster deployment of surveillance systems.

The technology could also strengthen India’s indigenous drone manufacturing ecosystem at a time when unmanned systems are becoming increasingly important in modern warfare.

Apart from defence applications, germanium-free thermal imaging systems could eventually support civilian sectors such as disaster management, industrial inspection, infrastructure monitoring and forest-fire detection.