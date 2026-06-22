Big DA boost for West Bengal employees: BJP govt announces allowance hike, 1 lakh jobs in first Budget

The BJP government in West Bengal on Monday unveiled its first Budget with major relief for state employees and pensioners, announcing a 20 percentage point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), alongside plans to fill one lakh government vacancies.

Presenting the 2026-27 Budget, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said DA for state government employees and DR for pensioners would rise to 38 per cent from October 1, a move that significantly narrows the long-standing gap with central government employees.

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The announcement is politically significant as state government employees had agitated for years over DA parity under the previous regime.

DA raised to 38%

Dasgupta said the 20 percentage point hike would reduce the difference between the DA received by state government employees and their central government counterparts by 22 percentage points.

Before presenting the Budget, Dasgupta and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari participated in a prayer ceremony at the Assembly premises.

"We have prepared this budget drawing inspiration from awakened national strength," the finance minister said.

One lakh government jobs to be filled

Alongside the DA hike, the government announced that one lakh vacancies would be filled in phases.

The recruitment plan includes 20,000 posts in the police force and 50,000 teaching and non-teaching positions in schools.

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Dasgupta said 33 per cent of the jobs would be reserved for women, while Agniveers would receive 10 per cent reservation wherever applicable.

"The upper age limit for government recruitment, already relaxed by five years, would continue for the next two years," he said.

Welfare schemes to continue

The finance minister said the BJP government would continue all existing welfare programmes while introducing reforms where necessary.

"Our objective is to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the weakest sections of society. Necessary reforms will be undertaken wherever required," he said.

The Budget allocated Rs 36,000 crore for Annapurna Yojana, under which women aged between 25 and 60 years will receive direct financial assistance in their bank accounts.

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An additional Rs 550 crore has been earmarked for free bus travel for women.

"A 'Pink Card' system will be introduced shortly for availing the benefit," Dasgupta said.

Pension, honorarium and welfare measures

The government proposed a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 for retired journalists and Rs 10,000 for those who had spent time in jail in what it described as politically motivated or false cases.

Anganwadi and ASHA workers will receive a monthly hike of Rs 5,000.

Civic volunteers, Green Police personnel, NVF workers, Prani Bandhu and Prani Mitra workers will get an additional Rs 2,000 per month from August.

The Budget also proposed expanding the Maa Aahar scheme by opening additional centres in urban areas where subsidised meals, including fish and rice, will be served.

The allocation for the 125-day VB G-Ram-G scheme has been increased, with 25 lakh new beneficiaries to be added.

Infrastructure and technology push

The Budget outlined several infrastructure projects, including an elevated corridor between Chingrighata and New Town in Kolkata, a deep-sea port at Dadanpatrabar and a four-lane bridge over the Mayurakshi River in Birbhum.

The government will also conduct studies for metro rail projects in Durgapur, Asansol and Siliguri.

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Dasgupta announced the establishment of a Tribal University in Jhargram and the launch of an Artificial Intelligence Mission to promote emerging technologies and innovation.

Special facilities, including free charging points and drinking water arrangements, will also be created for gig workers.

Debt burden inherited from the previous government

Dasgupta said the new government inherited a debt burden of Rs 8.15 lakh crore and pledged to focus on fiscal discipline and transparent governance.

"Building a corruption-free administrative structure is a cornerstone of our vision. We have to restore people's trust in governance," he said.

Stating that the government's vision aligns with the national goal of 'Viksit Bharat', the finance minister said the administration would seek to balance welfare spending, employment generation and industrial growth.

"People expect transparency about the state's finances. We have to maintain a balance while creating opportunities for employment, industrial growth and a modern, progressive Bengal," he said.

