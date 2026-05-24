US President Donald Trump on Sunday delivered a warm message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying India could count on him "100%" and describing Modi as a close friend. His remarks came in a message played at the US Embassy's celebration of 250 years of American independence in New Delhi.

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The message was played live by US Ambassador Sergio Gor during the event attended by senior American and Indian officials, including EAM S Jaishankar. "I love the Prime Minister. Modi is great. He's my friend," Trump said in the address.

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The US President went on to underline what he described as the strength of the bilateral relationship.

"You're great. We've never been closer to India, and India can count on me 100% and our country. If they ever need help, they know who to call. They call right here."

Trump also highlighted America's economic performance, saying, "We're doing well. We're setting records. We have a record economy, a record stock market."

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Reiterating his admiration for the Prime Minister, he added: "Anything India wants again. And I'm a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi."

Addressing the event in New Delhi, Sergio Gor said, "Every time the President (Trump) and I speak, one of the first questions the President will ask is, how is my friend, the Prime Minister (Modi), doing? And that is important to convey because this relationship is not new."

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Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected claims that ties between Washington and New Delhi had weakened under the current administration.

"The US-India relationship has not lost any momentum," Rubio said, adding that America's engagement with other countries, including Pakistan, should not be viewed as coming at the expense of its partnership with India.

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"I don't view our relation with any country in the world as coming at the expense of our strategic alliance with India," Rubio said during a joint appearance with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Rubio also praised Jaishankar at the embassy event, calling him "a truly wise gentleman" and saying he had "tremendous esteem and respect" for the Indian foreign minister.