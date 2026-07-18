YES Bank Q1 results: Net profit climbs 33% to Rs 1,072 crore; what CEO Vinay M Tonse says

YES Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a 32.54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 1,071.80 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 808.65 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The private lender said its net interest income (NII) rose 17.5 per cent YoY and 5.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 2,786 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) improved 20 basis points YoY to 2.7 per cent.

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The Mumbai-headquartered bank said the NIM expansion was aided by a lower cost of deposits and a reduction in balances of PSL shortfall deposits.

Managing Director & CEO Vinay M Tonse said YES Bank began FY27 on a strong footing, delivering higher core earnings despite a sharp decline in gains from security receipts and treasury operations. He said this reflects the strengthening of the bank's underlying franchise.

"Margins held steady at 2.7 per cent, cost-to-income improved further, and asset quality strengthened as slippages eased. We also earned meaningful external validation this quarter through rating upgrades from Moody's, CARE and ICRA, along with our inaugural international rating from S&P Global," Tonse said.

He added that the bank's growth was broad-based, driven by sustained momentum in retail disbursements. Going forward, the focus will remain on deepening the core franchise, sustaining profitability and building a resilient institution that delivers long-term value to all stakeholders.

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YES Bank said its gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved 30 basis points (bps) YoY to 1.3 per cent in Q1FY27 and remained flat QoQ. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 81.7 per cent from 80.2 per cent YoY but eased marginally from 81.9 per cent in Q4FY26.

Gross slippages declined to Rs 964 crore, or 1.4 per cent of advances, from Rs 1,458 crore (2.4 per cent of advances) YoY and Rs 1,102 crore (1.6 per cent of advances) QoQ. Retail banking slippages fell to a 10-quarter low of Rs 843 crore, or 2.7 per cent of advances, compared with Rs 1,280 crore (4.3 per cent of advances) YoY and Rs 888 crore (2.8 per cent of advances) QoQ. Recoveries and upgrades stood at Rs 564 crore during the quarter, including a profit and loss gain of Rs 86 crore from security receipts.

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Return on assets (RoA) improved to 0.9 per cent from 0.8 per cent YoY but slipped from 1 per cent QoQ. Return on equity (RoE) rose to 8.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent YoY and was largely stable compared with 8.4 per cent in Q4FY26.

Total deposits grew 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,15,373 crore. CASA deposits also increased 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,03,233 crore, while CASA average quarterly balance (AQB) rose 15 per cent YoY. The CASA ratio stood at 32.7 per cent against 32.8 per cent YoY and 35.1 per cent QoQ.