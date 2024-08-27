SC grants bail to K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases under Delhi excise policy scam

In a significant development, K Kavitha, a prominent leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case.

The court's decision allows Kavitha to secure her release in both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases. To facilitate her release, she must furnish a bail bond of ₹10 lakh for each case.

Additionally, Kavitha must submit her passport to the trial court as part of the bail conditions.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court observed that evidence had been collected, indicating that the trial would take time. The bench criticised the High Court's previous order denying bail, stating it "misapplied the legal principle of bail for vulnerable women."

Furthermore, the Supreme Court bench questioned the fairness of the ED's actions, asking why individuals such as Magunta and Bucchibabu were not made accused despite their involvement in the alleged conspiracy. The bench said that the agency cannot selectively choose its accused.

With inputs from Aneesha Mathur