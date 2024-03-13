Big setback to Canada: Five Eyes member questions Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar killing

In a huge setback for Canada, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters recently questioned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims of a potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau previously alleged a potential link between Nijjar's killing and Indian government agents, which India rejected as "absurd and motivated".

Related Articles

Peters, who is also the Foreign Minister of New Zealand, said there is a lack of evidence in the "potential" India link to Nijjar's killing in Canada. Winston Peters is currently in India on a visit from March 10-13.

"As a trained lawyer, I look okay, so where's the case? Where's the evidence? Where's the finding right here, right now? Well, there isn't one," Peters told The Indian Express. He further said that he was not involved in the handling of the matter, which the previous government primarily managed.

"Well, I wasn't here, it was handled by the previous government. But look, sometimes when you're hearing Five Eyes information, you're hearing it and saying nothing. It is coming past you," Peters said.

"You don't know the value or the quality of it, but you're pleased to have it. You don't know whether there is going to be substantial material value or nothing. But the very, very critical information that matters... This was mainly handled by the government," he added.

This is the first instance when a Five Eyes partner has questioned Canada's allegations against India on Nijjar's killing. New Zealand is a part of the Five Eyes group between the UK, the US, Canada and Australia.

After Trudeau's allegations, the Five Eyes countries said Canada shared information with them and "India's role in the death is concerning."

Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was shot and killed outside a Gurudwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), however, is yet to name any suspect or make arrests in connection with Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

Nijjar's death sparked a diplomatic row between India and Canada. India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) designated Nijjar a terrorist in 2020. Canada accused India of killing Nijjar on its soil.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Canada has not been able to present any evidence to back its claims over the Khalistani separatist's killing. India has repeatedly warned Canada to stop protecting Khalistani supporters who have anti-India agendas in its country.