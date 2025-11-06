Bihar assembly election 2025: Know how votes are counted, poll results are tallied in India

The fate of candidates who have contested the Bihar assembly elections 2025 rests securely with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), protected by rigorous procedures and stringent security measures to safeguard voter trust. The Election Commission of India (ECI) enforces detailed protocols governing every stage of EVM handling—from initial testing to final counting and post-election storage.

Political party representatives witness every phase — from sealing to transportation — ensuring transparency and trust in the process.

Each EVM undergoes a comprehensive First Level Check and is randomly assigned to constituencies via specialised software, eliminating any chance of bias or tampering. Verified machines are stored in secure, strong rooms under armed guard and continuous CCTV surveillance. Entry and opening times of these rooms are closely monitored and always witnessed by party representatives.

Moreover, training and reserve EVMs are stored separately, ensuring rigorous control over every machine.

Before polling, EVMs are transported under heavy security to polling stations, accompanied by party agents and election observers. On election day, presiding officers verify each machine prior to setup. Once voting concludes, machines are sealed, logged, and returned to strong rooms for safekeeping until counting.

Every EVM bears a unique serial number, tracked throughout all stages with all handling recorded on video. Reserve and unused machines are stored separately under strict access control. The randomisation of machines, secure storage protocols, and open counting process — observed by party representatives — embed transparency at each step.

When counting begins, sealed machines are opened under full observation and results tallied transparently. Political party representatives and government observers are present when the strong room is opened for counting, ensuring complete transparency. Even after elections, EVMs remain securely stored for years to allow audits or verification if needed, following ECI guidelines.

This robust multi-layered system—including tamper-proof hardware, encrypted communications, and real-time tracking—ensures that Bihar’s votes remain secure, countable, and beyond manipulation, upholding democratic integrity.