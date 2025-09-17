Bihar assembly elections 2025: Congress may contest only 60 seats, seat-sharing arrangement likely in Oct

The Congress party is set to contest fewer seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with sources indicating a likely reduction to around 60 to 62 seats. This move is designed to accommodate alliance partners, especially the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and other smaller parties within the Mahagathbandhan. As seat-sharing discussions intensify, Congress leaders emphasise that the party's focus this election will be on selecting winnable seats and candidates.

Within the Congress, a debate continues over candidate selection. Some leaders advocate for dropping sitting MLAs with unsatisfactory survey reports, while others caution that such moves may prompt rebellion and damage electoral prospects. The final decision on candidate lists will be taken during the Congress election committee meeting.

A senior Congress leader noted that the party is prioritising candidates with strong winning potential. A Congress MP from Bihar confirmed that a realignment of seats will be done this time, with the party prioritising the quality of seats rather than quantity. Party insiders expect the seat-sharing agreement to be finalised in the first week of October.

Party sources praised Rahul Gandhi's recent roadshow in Darbhanga. Top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are scheduled to lead rallies and programmes across Bihar ahead of the elections.

The decision comes amid pressures to balance ally interests and manage internal demands, making the elections a critical test for the party's strategy.

Seat-sharing negotiations have grown more complex as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav declared plans to contest every seat, prompting further discussions among Mahagathbandhan partners. Although Rahul Gandhi has avoided a direct response, Yadav's declaration signals his intent for a prominent leadership role.

Congress leaders reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the seat selection in the last election, citing an allocation of several weak constituencies.

Congress has received over 3,000 applications from those seeking to contest in more than 90 constituencies. As part of its strategy to strengthen the alliance, the party is considering seat exchanges and reductions to ensure better prospects for its partners and itself in the high-stakes elections later this year.