₹11.3 crore assets, no loans: How rich is Bihar's next CM Samrat Choudhary?

BJP's Samrat Choudhary is set to be the next Chief Minister of Bihar. He will take the oath on Wednesday. Choudhary was elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, paving the way for his appointment after Nitish Kumar moved to the Rajya Sabha.

Once Choudhary takes charge tomorrow, the BJP will have its first chief minister in Bihar.

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How rich is Samrat Choudhary?

Choudhary's 2025 election affidavit shows total assets of ₹11.3 crore and no liabilities. He contested the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections from the Tarapur constituency, where he defeated RJD's Arun Kumar Sah by 45,843 votes.

According to the affidavit, Choudhary's total net worth stood at ₹11.3 crore, comprising both movable and immovable assets. His financial disclosures include bank deposits, vehicles, ancestral property, and land holdings, with immovable assets forming the largest share of his overall wealth.

Property and movable assets

The affidavit shows movable assets of nearly ₹2 crore, while land and real estate account for a significant portion of his assets. The declaration also includes ownership of ancestral property and other holdings, indicating a diversified asset base.

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Choudhary reported zero liabilities in the affidavit, indicating that he has no outstanding loans or dues.

Gold and investments

The BJP leader also disclosed investments in precious metals and financial instruments. The affidavit states that both he and his wife hold around 200 grams of gold each, valued at nearly ₹40 lakh.

In addition, the family has silver holdings and investments in insurance and other funds.