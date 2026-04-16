'Bihar liquor ban a silly idea': Suhel Seth joins calls to review prohibition

Marketing executive Suhel Seth on Thursday criticised Bihar's liquor prohibition policy, calling it a "silly idea" amid growing speculation that the newly formed government could review the ban.

"This is what Bihar needs. To allow the sale of liquor would bolster State revenues as also prevent illicit liquor. This liquor ban was a silly idea: and am glad that Samrat Chaudhary is thinking of rescinding the ban," Seth said.

Advertisement

A debate has intensified over whether Bihar's new Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who took office on Tuesday, will revisit the state's prohibition policy. There has been no official statement from the government on the issue so far.

Calls to lift the ban have been gaining traction, with Mokama MLA Anant Singh publicly backing the move. "Liquor should be available again," Singh told reporters earlier, adding that he would raise the matter with the new chief minister.

Before taking office, Chaudhary had acknowledged the revenue impact of prohibition, a position that has fuelled speculation about a possible review. However, he has also defended the policy in the past, describing it as one of former chief minister Nitish Kumar's most decisive measures.

Advertisement

During the 2025 Bihar Assembly election campaign, Chaudhary said the ban had brought "peace" to the state despite enforcement challenges.

He also highlighted the financial cost, estimating that prohibition had led to losses of around ₹25,000 crore, and at times suggesting the annual impact could be between ₹28,000 crore and ₹30,000 crore - significant for a state with revenues of under ₹70,000 crore.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor had earlier argued that Bihar loses about ₹20,000 crore annually due to the ban. "Once the liquor ban is lifted, that money will be dedicated solely to establishing a new education system in Bihar," he said in 2025, outlining a proposal to invest ₹5 lakh crore in education over a decade.

Advertisement

In February this year, Rashtriya Lok Morcha MLA Madhav Anand called for a review of the decade-old policy in the Bihar Assembly. "Liquor ban is one such landmark decision. The time has come to review liquor law. We have to assess if it is working or not," he said.