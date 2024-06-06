scorecardresearch
Business Today
Bihar Dy CM's big statement: '2025 assembly elections will be fought in Nitish Kumar's leadership' 

Nitish Kumar's support has become crucial for the survival of the NDA government at the Centre. The assembly elections in the state are due sometime in October-November 2025. 

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday said the next assembly elections in Bihar will be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar's support has become crucial for the survival of the NDA government at the Centre. The assembly elections in the state are due sometime in October-November 2025. 

The BJP leader's remarks are seen as an assurance to Nitish to stop him from considering any offer from the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc, which has 234 seats, has also been sending feelers to Nitish and Chandra Babu Naidu to ditch the NDA. 

(Story to be updated) 
   

Published on: Jun 06, 2024, 2:23 PM IST
