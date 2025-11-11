Exit Polls 2025: NDA likely to return for another term in Bihar, 0-2 seats projected for Jan Suraaj

Voting for the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections took place on Tuesday. Around 3.7 crore people exercised their right to franchise in this phase to decide the fate of the state for the next 5 years.

According to pollsters, the NDA, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United), is likely to make a comeback.

The Mahagathbandhan may also give a strong fight to the ruling NDA despite having a friendly fight on 5-10 seats in the election. The Jan Suraaj Party, however, is likely to make inroads in the recently conducted polls.

Bihar exit poll 2025: Here's what pollsters say

Polling agency NDA Mahagathbandhan Jan Suraaj Party Others People's Insight 133-148 87-102 0-2 3-6 Peoples Pulse 133-159 75-101 0-5 2-8 MATRIZE-IANS 147-167 70-90 NA 2-6 Times Now-JVC 135-150 88-103 NA 3-7

Both phases of the polls saw record voter turnout. As of 5 pm on November 11, 67.14 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the final phase.

In the second phase, Kishanganj reported the top voter turnout at 76.26%. This figure was part of a high-turnout group that included Katihar (75.23%), Purnia (73.79%), Supaul (70.69%), and Purvi Champaran (69.02%).

Strong participation was noted across several other districts as well: Jamui (67.81%), Araria (67.79%), Gaya (67.50%), Bhagalpur (66.03%), and Aurangabad (64.48%). Turnout was relatively lower—between 60% and 65%—in Rohtas, Madhubani, and Sitamarhi.

The Election Commission of India's Voter Turnout app indicated that Nawada had reached 57.11% polling by 5 pm. Specific constituency turnouts included Dhamdaha at 74.20%, Harsiddhi at 70.98%, Supaul at 69.72%, and Sasaram at 60.97%.

In phase 1, the state saw a voter turnout of more than 65 per cent on November 6. Counting of votes will take place on and the results will be declared on November 14.