Bihar exit polls today: Here's how they fared in 2020

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are shaping up to be a high-octane political showdown, with the JD(U)-led NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan locked in a fierce contest for power. Will veteran leader Nitish Kumar hold on to the chief minister’s chair yet again, or will RJD’s young torchbearer Tejashwi Yadav finally script his long-awaited breakthrough?

Advertisement

Exit polls, set to be unveiled after the second phase of voting concludes on November 11, will offer the first glimpse of which way the wind is blowing. But the real verdict awaits on November 14. Here’s a look at how the exit polls stacked up in 2020.

Bihar 2020 exit polls

In this election, most exit polls predicted an overwhelming win for the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. India Today/AAJ Tak-Axis My India predicted an overwhelming win for the Mahagathbandhan, with 139-161 seats in its kitty. The exit poll, however, gave 68-91 seats to the NDA and 3-5 seats each to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and others.

News 18-Today's Chanakya gave 180 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, 55 seats to the NDA, 8 to others and none to the LJP. P-Marq (Politique Marquer), however, predicted a close contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

Advertisement

This exit poll gave 104-115 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, 123-135 to the NDA, 0-1 to the LJP and 0-10 to others.

Other exit polls, such as Republic-Jan Ki Baat, Times Now-CVoter, India Ahead-ETG Research, and ABP News-CVoter, however, predicted a hung assembly in the state.

Bihar election results 2020

When the results came out, the tables were turned over in favour of the NDA despite a close contest with the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA, including the BJP and the Janata Dal (United), secured a total of 125 seats and 37.26 per cent vote share, whereas the Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats and 37.23 per cent vote share.

The BJP won 74 seats and added more than 30 per cent to its seat count compared to the last election. The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), on the other hand, won 43 seats, whereas the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) won 4 seats each.

Advertisement

The RJD won 75 seats, the Congress on 19 seats, and the CPI(ML) on 12 seats. The CPI and CPI(M) won on 2 seats each, whereas the AIMIM won 5 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged one seat. The LJP and Independents won one seat each.